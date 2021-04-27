Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) Rating Reiterated by BTIG Research

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by equities research analysts at BTIG Research in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Annaly Capital Management from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $9.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Annaly Capital Management currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.19.

Shares of Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $8.79 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.29 billion, a PE ratio of -18.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $8.77 and its 200 day moving average is $8.22. Annaly Capital Management has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $9.02.

Annaly Capital Management (NYSE:NLY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. Annaly Capital Management had a negative net margin of 20.12% and a positive return on equity of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $432.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $443.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Annaly Capital Management will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NLY. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter worth $120,432,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 107,569,802 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $908,965,000 after acquiring an additional 6,157,541 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the 4th quarter worth $18,805,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its position in Annaly Capital Management by 5,076.9% during the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,801,000 after buying an additional 1,833,780 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in Annaly Capital Management during the fourth quarter valued at about $7,325,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.56% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Company Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, invests in and finances residential and commercial assets. The company invests in various types of agency mortgage-backed securities, non-agency residential mortgage assets, and residential mortgage loans; and originates and invests in commercial mortgage loans, securities, and other commercial real estate investments.

