Zacks: Analysts Expect L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) Will Post Earnings of $0.98 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that L Brands, Inc. (NYSE:LB) will report $0.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for L Brands’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.92 to $1.05. L Brands posted earnings per share of ($0.99) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 199%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that L Brands will report full-year earnings of $4.89 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.41 to $5.49. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $5.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.73. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for L Brands.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.91 by $0.12. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 37.40% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. The company had revenue of $4.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.88 EPS.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. MKM Partners boosted their target price on L Brands from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on L Brands from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Barclays boosted their price target on L Brands from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on L Brands from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $59.68.

LB opened at $66.45 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $62.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $46.36. L Brands has a 52 week low of $10.03 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The firm has a market cap of $18.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -85.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.66.

In related news, Director Leslie H. Wexner sold 3,050,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total value of $177,845,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider James L. Bersani sold 11,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.65, for a total value of $627,676.35. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 205,745 shares in the company, valued at $11,449,709.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,137,127 shares of company stock worth $182,611,443 over the last quarter. Insiders own 17.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LB. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in L Brands during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of L Brands during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of L Brands by 4,818.2% during the 1st quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 541 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.09% of the company’s stock.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a retailer of home fragrance products, body care products, soaps and sanitizers, women's intimate and other apparel, and personal and beauty care products. It operates in two segments, Bath & Body Works and Victoria's Secret. The Bath & Body Works segment sells body care, home fragrance products, soaps, and sanitizers under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, C.O.

