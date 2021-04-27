Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) Given Neutral Rating at Bank of America

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $24.00 target price on the stock, down from their prior target price of $27.00. Bank of America‘s target price points to a potential upside of 6.34% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Rocket Companies in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zelman & Associates downgraded shares of Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Rocket Companies from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.37.

Rocket Companies stock opened at $22.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 28.59 and a quick ratio of 28.59. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.64. Rocket Companies has a twelve month low of $17.78 and a twelve month high of $43.00.

Rocket Companies (NYSE:RKT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rocket Companies will post 3.77 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 2,652,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,627,000 after purchasing an additional 250,000 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 12,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rocket Companies by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 38,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 8,510 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,475,000. Finally, Telemus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Rocket Companies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $203,000. Institutional investors own 3.97% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Companies is a Detroit-based holding company consisting of personal finance and consumer service brands including Rocket Mortgage, Rocket Homes, Rocket Loans, Rocket Auto, Rock Central, Amrock, Core Digital Media, Rock Connections, Lendesk and Edison Financial. Since 1985, Rocket Companies has been obsessed with helping its clients achieve the American dream of home ownership and financial freedom.

