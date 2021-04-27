Conning Inc. Sells 10,420 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Conning Inc. lowered its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 8.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,791 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 10,420 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in General Electric by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 2,257,292 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $24,379,000 after acquiring an additional 23,700 shares during the period. National Pension Service lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. National Pension Service now owns 10,533,091 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $113,757,000 after purchasing an additional 85,935 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 43.9% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 29,618 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $320,000 after purchasing an additional 9,040 shares during the period. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC now owns 305,393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 8,812 shares during the period. Finally, Claraphi Advisory Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Electric by 290.0% in the 4th quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 110,839 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 82,422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.09% of the company’s stock.

In other General Electric news, Director Paula Rosput Reynolds bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 26,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GE opened at $13.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 2.31 and a quick ratio of 2.04. General Electric has a 1 year low of $5.48 and a 1 year high of $14.41. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.06. The firm has a market cap of $119.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.06.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.02. General Electric had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 5.37%. The business had revenue of $17.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 8th were issued a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.29%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 5th. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.15%.

GE has been the topic of several recent research reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of General Electric from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of General Electric in a research note on Monday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of General Electric from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Bank of America reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of General Electric in a report on Monday, March 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.21.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company worldwide. The company's Power segment offers heavy-duty and aeroderivative gas turbines for utilities, independent power producers, and industrial applications; maintenance, service, and upgrade solutions to plant assets and their operational lifecycle; steam power technology for fossil and nuclear applications, including boilers, generators, steam turbines, and air quality control systems; and advanced reactor technologies solutions comprising reactors, fuels, and support services for boiling water reactors.

