Conning Inc. Has $2.31 Million Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Conning Inc. trimmed its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 59,126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,920 shares during the quarter. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 401.4% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 827,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,444,000 after purchasing an additional 662,097 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Wells Fargo & Company by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $533,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $470,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 8,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. 67.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on WFC shares. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $34.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.39.

WFC opened at $44.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $182.48 billion, a PE ratio of 119.30, a P/E/G ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Wells Fargo & Company has a 52 week low of $20.76 and a 52 week high of $44.68. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.13.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.