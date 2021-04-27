F3Logic LLC Acquires New Holdings in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

F3Logic LLC purchased a new stake in Chargepoint Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CHPT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 20,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chargepoint during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new position in Chargepoint in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000.

A number of research firms have commented on CHPT. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Chargepoint in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Roth Capital started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Friday, February 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Cowen started coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Chargepoint in a research note on Monday, March 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

Shares of NYSE:CHPT opened at $26.43 on Tuesday. Chargepoint Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.73 and a 1 year high of $49.48. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.95.

Chargepoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

