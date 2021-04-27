F3Logic LLC Lowers Position in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

F3Logic LLC cut its holdings in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $474,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of DocuSign by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,473,000 after purchasing an additional 61,824 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 116,691 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,093,000 after acquiring an additional 4,285 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth $231,000. 72.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DOCU has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $239.00 target price for the company. Citigroup started coverage on DocuSign in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded DocuSign from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.64.

In other news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.49, for a total value of $1,541,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 144,309 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,654,056.41. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Daniel D. Springer sold 356,479 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.61, for a total value of $81,851,143.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,660,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $381,318,148.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 393,031 shares of company stock worth $90,008,534. 5.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ DOCU opened at $234.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $45.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -198.61 and a beta of 0.88. DocuSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.71 and a 12-month high of $290.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $212.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $227.93.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.15. DocuSign had a negative return on equity of 30.14% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. The firm had revenue of $430.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $407.95 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 56.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post -0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, execute, and act on agreements. It also offers DocuSign CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Intelligent Insights that use artificial intelligence to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; and Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control.

