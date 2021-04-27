Waterfront Wealth Inc. Decreases Position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. lessened its position in Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED) by 8.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,019 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,314 shares during the period. Waterfront Wealth Inc. owned 0.34% of Guaranty Federal Bancshares worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 39,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $692,000 after purchasing an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. 24.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Guaranty Federal Bancshares alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th.

Shares of Guaranty Federal Bancshares stock opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.35 and a 1 year high of $26.99. The stock has a market cap of $106.34 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.87.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares (NASDAQ:GFED) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.27. Guaranty Federal Bancshares had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 9.59%. On average, equities analysts expect that Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.47%. Guaranty Federal Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.44%.

Guaranty Federal Bancshares Profile

Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Guaranty Bank that provides a range of banking and mortgage services to individual and corporate customers in southwest Missouri. The company's deposit products include checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, fixed-term certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as demand deposits and NOW accounts.

Read More: What does it mean to hold a stock in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GFED? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guaranty Federal Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GFED).

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Federal Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.