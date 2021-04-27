Waterfront Wealth Inc. Purchases Shares of 2,288 Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Waterfront Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick by 2,114.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in Brunswick during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BC opened at $106.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $99.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.01. The company has a market capitalization of $8.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Brunswick Co. has a 1-year low of $42.78 and a 1-year high of $108.18.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 24.94%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on BC. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Brunswick from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Brunswick from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.80.

In related news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

