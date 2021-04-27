Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell Boosts Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) Price Target to $156.00

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) had its price objective boosted by stock analysts at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $129.00 to $156.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell’s price target indicates a potential upside of 14.34% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on J. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $129.00 to $156.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $124.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Benchmark upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering Group from $128.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $131.85.

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $136.44 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $17.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.78, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $129.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $112.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Jacobs Engineering Group has a fifty-two week low of $69.17 and a fifty-two week high of $138.54.

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:J) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. Jacobs Engineering Group had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 12.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Jacobs Engineering Group will post 5.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Jacobs Engineering Group news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 4,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.11, for a total transaction of $503,703.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 26,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,282,194.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert V. Pragada sold 21,387 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.24, for a total transaction of $2,892,377.88. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 181,590 shares in the company, valued at $24,558,231.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in J. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Exane Derivatives increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Jacobs Engineering Group by 52.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jacobs Engineering Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. 86.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Jacobs Engineering Group Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, rest of Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Critical Mission Solutions and People & Places Solutions.

