The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) Given New $162.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $160.00 to $162.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective points to a potential upside of 1.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HSY. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $171.00 to $181.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of The Hershey from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $157.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of The Hershey from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Bank of America raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of The Hershey from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hershey presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.79.

Shares of NYSE HSY opened at $159.03 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.31. The Hershey has a one year low of $125.50 and a one year high of $163.99. The company’s fifty day moving average is $157.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.44.

The Hershey (NYSE:HSY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.06. The Hershey had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 70.30%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Hershey will post 6.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 305 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.50, for a total transaction of $48,952.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,559,172.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $366,025.00. Insiders sold 18,926 shares of company stock worth $2,882,046 over the last ninety days. 29.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in The Hershey by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 3,297 shares of the company’s stock worth $502,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 3,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of The Hershey by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. 52.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells confectionery products and pantry items. The company operates in two segments, North America; and International and Other. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products comprising mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items, including spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn and protein bars, and cookies.

