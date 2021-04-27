Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) Price Target to $195.00

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $196.00 to $195.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price target points to a potential upside of 3.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CLX. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $189.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on The Clorox from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday. Atlantic Securities raised The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of The Clorox in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $162.00 price target on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Sunday, April 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $212.41.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.82 on Tuesday. The Clorox has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $190.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $198.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12. The stock has a market cap of $23.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $2.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.25. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The business had revenue of $1.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Clorox will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CLX. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 1st quarter worth $65,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in The Clorox by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after buying an additional 1,498 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in The Clorox during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in The Clorox by 25.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 75,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,790,000 after buying an additional 15,223 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in The Clorox by 253.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,553,000 after purchasing an additional 18,377 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

The Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

