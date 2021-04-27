Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Given “Hold” Rating at HSBC

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by analysts at HSBC in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $137.00 target price on the bank’s stock. HSBC’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 12.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on BAP. Itau BBA Securities restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded Credicorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.63.

Get Credicorp alerts:

Shares of BAP opened at $121.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $9.71 billion, a PE ratio of 48.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.51 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $142.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.10. Credicorp has a 12-month low of $110.47 and a 12-month high of $172.12.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The bank reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.48. The company had revenue of $944.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Credicorp had a return on equity of 2.76% and a net margin of 4.18%. As a group, analysts predict that Credicorp will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $4,423,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 4.3% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 25,496 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Credicorp by 5.7% in the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,518 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Dumac Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Credicorp in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $562,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in Credicorp by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 23,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,741,000 after acquiring an additional 3,684 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.74% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Company Profile

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

See Also: How to use beta for portfolio diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Credicorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Credicorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.