Dana (NYSE:DAN) PT Raised to $32.00

Dana (NYSE:DAN) had its target price upped by analysts at KeyCorp from $28.00 to $32.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. KeyCorp’s price target indicates a potential upside of 17.26% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on DAN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Dana from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Dana in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays upgraded Dana from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Dana from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.56.

Shares of Dana stock opened at $27.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.53 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of -545.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.60. Dana has a twelve month low of $8.55 and a twelve month high of $28.34.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The auto parts company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.12). Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.90 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Dana will post 0.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $58,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dana by 400.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,502 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 2,002 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the third quarter valued at $176,000. Finally, Prudent Man Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dana in the fourth quarter valued at $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and digital solutions to vehicle and engine manufacturers. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

