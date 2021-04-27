Magna International (NYSE:MGA) PT Raised to $105.00 at KeyCorp

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) had its target price lifted by stock analysts at KeyCorp from $98.00 to $105.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. KeyCorp’s price target points to a potential upside of 7.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Magna International in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Magna International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley raised Magna International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $61.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised Magna International from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Magna International from $61.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.40.

NYSE:MGA opened at $97.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.48, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $91.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.41. Magna International has a 52 week low of $34.82 and a 52 week high of $98.31.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.03 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $10.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.22 billion. Magna International had a net margin of 1.46% and a return on equity of 7.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Magna International will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MGA. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Magna International by 440.6% in the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,460,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635,000 shares during the period. QV Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Magna International during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,744,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Magna International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,289,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Magna International by 82.5% in the fourth quarter. Barometer Capital Management Inc. now owns 137,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,383,000 after acquiring an additional 62,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP boosted its stake in Magna International by 1,858.1% in the fourth quarter. Twin Tree Management LP now owns 62,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,435,000 after acquiring an additional 59,440 shares in the last quarter. 59.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Magna International Inc designs, engineers, and manufactures components, assemblies, systems, subsystems, and modules for original equipment manufacturers of vehicles and light trucks worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Body Exteriors & Structures, Power & Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles.

