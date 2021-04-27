Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Raised to $95.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Wells Fargo & Company from $89.00 to $95.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 15.46% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sysco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Sysco presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $80.22.

Sysco stock opened at $82.28 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,175.26, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.56, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.73. Sysco has a one year low of $44.17 and a one year high of $83.97.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.30 billion. Sysco had a positive return on equity of 39.64% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sysco will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $351,055,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Sysco by 41,835.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,984,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,872,000 after buying an additional 3,974,783 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Sysco by 31.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,829,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,969,000 after buying an additional 3,299,518 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter worth approximately $118,840,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Sysco by 53.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,082,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,939,000 after buying an additional 1,076,821 shares during the last quarter. 81.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sysco Company Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other.

