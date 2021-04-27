GATX Co. (GATX) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 14th

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.50 per share by the transportation company on Wednesday, June 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th.

GATX has raised its dividend by 14.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. GATX has a payout ratio of 48.3% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect GATX to earn $3.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 53.3%.

Shares of GATX opened at $97.00 on Tuesday. GATX has a 52-week low of $51.62 and a 52-week high of $101.34. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $94.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.04.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The transportation company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.13. GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $305.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that GATX will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Jeffery R. Young sold 450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total value of $44,446.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,028 shares in the company, valued at approximately $595,385.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Deborah A. Golden sold 6,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.89, for a total transaction of $608,963.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 40,435 shares in the company, valued at $3,675,137.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 56,947 shares of company stock worth $5,421,845. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on GATX shares. Cowen lifted their price target on GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on GATX from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $89.20.

GATX Corporation (NYSE: GATX) strives to be recognized as the finest railcar leasing company in the world by our customers, our shareholders, our employees and the communities where we operate. As the leading global railcar lessor, GATX has been providing quality railcars and services to its customers for more than 122 years.

