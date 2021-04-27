Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (PKOH) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 6th

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:PKOH) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, April 26th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of 0.125 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th.

Park-Ohio has decreased its dividend by 50.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Shares of PKOH opened at $35.06 on Tuesday. Park-Ohio has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $41.78. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $441.05 million, a PE ratio of -152.43 and a beta of 1.64.

Park-Ohio (NASDAQ:PKOH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.10. Park-Ohio had a positive return on equity of 0.54% and a negative net margin of 0.19%. The firm had revenue of $360.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.60 million. On average, equities research analysts expect that Park-Ohio will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In other Park-Ohio news, Director James W. Wert sold 4,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total transaction of $153,880.00. Also, Director James W. Wert sold 6,000 shares of Park-Ohio stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.62, for a total value of $237,720.00. 32.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have commented on PKOH. KeyCorp upped their price target on Park-Ohio from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. B. Riley increased their price target on Park-Ohio from $21.00 to $37.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Park-Ohio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Park-Ohio Holdings Corp. provides supply chain management outsourcing services, capital equipment, and manufactured components in the United States, Europe, Asia, Mexico, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Supply Technologies, Assembly Components, and Engineered Products.

