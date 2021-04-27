Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) to Issue $0.20 Dividend

Barings Participation Investors (NYSE:MPV) declared a dividend on Monday, April 26th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, May 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 30th.
MPV stock opened at $13.12 on Tuesday. Barings Participation Investors has a twelve month low of $10.22 and a twelve month high of $13.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.76 and its 200-day moving average is $12.07.
About Barings Participation Investors
