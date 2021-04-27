Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 19.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 36,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HTH. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,046,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $138,824,000 after acquiring an additional 314,297 shares during the last quarter. Azora Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 53.2% during the 3rd quarter. Azora Capital LP now owns 1,348,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,759,000 after acquiring an additional 468,426 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Hilltop in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,435,000. Royce & Associates LP raised its holdings in Hilltop by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 661,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,210,000 after purchasing an additional 102,164 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Hilltop by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 463,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,747,000 after buying an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total transaction of $1,984,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,746,028.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock worth $6,053,411 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HTH stock opened at $34.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.80 and a twelve month high of $39.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.20.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a net margin of 18.09% and a return on equity of 15.34%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

HTH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Compass Point downgraded shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Stephens downgraded shares of Hilltop from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of business and consumer banking services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, Mortgage Origination and Insurance. The Banking segment includes business banking, personal banking, wealth and investment management. The Broker-Dealer segment includes the following lines of business: public finance, capital markets, retail, structured finance, clearing services and securities lending.

