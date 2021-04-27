Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $1.53 Million in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 99,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,525,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CVEO. Berman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Civeo during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Civeo during the fourth quarter worth approximately $150,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Civeo during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Civeo by 103.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 105,892 shares during the last quarter.

Get Civeo alerts:

Civeo stock opened at $15.99 on Tuesday. Civeo Co. has a 12-month low of $4.86 and a 12-month high of $20.67. The company has a market capitalization of $228.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.95.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a negative net margin of 30.10% and a positive return on equity of 0.38%. The firm had revenue of $133.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $121.60 million. Analysts forecast that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 2,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.22, for a total value of $33,575.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Peter Mccann sold 5,211 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.78, for a total transaction of $92,651.58. Insiders sold a total of 275,308 shares of company stock valued at $4,843,879 in the last three months. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CVEO. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.50 price target on shares of Civeo in a report on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

Featured Story: Capital Gains Distribution

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO).

Receive News & Ratings for Civeo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Civeo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.