Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Has $2.82 Million Position in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR) by 244.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 141,444 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 100,434 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $2,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Nature’s Sunshine Products by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 461,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,900,000 after buying an additional 32,148 shares in the last quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. Corsair Capital Management L.P. now owns 86,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 27,337 shares in the last quarter. Centric Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 31.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 60,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 14,552 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 107.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 14,525 shares during the last quarter. 78.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:NATR opened at $20.24 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $400.67 million, a P/E ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.56 and a 12-month high of $21.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.49.

Nature’s Sunshine Products (NASDAQ:NATR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $101.74 million during the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 4.39%.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 26th.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, primarily manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. The company offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

