Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Invests $3.38 Million in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Cutera, Inc. (NASDAQ:CUTR) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 112,300 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,375,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.63% of Cutera as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Cutera by 248.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,193 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of Cutera by 342.4% in the fourth quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 6,331 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $153,000 after buying an additional 4,900 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cutera in the fourth quarter worth about $169,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new stake in Cutera during the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. 87.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CUTR. Zacks Investment Research cut Cutera from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Cutera from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.00.

Cutera stock opened at $29.52 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $524.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.31 and a beta of 1.60. Cutera, Inc. has a one year low of $11.02 and a one year high of $38.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $30.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.26.

Cutera (NASDAQ:CUTR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical device company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $49.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.50 million. Cutera had a negative net margin of 18.83% and a negative return on equity of 61.21%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cutera, Inc. will post -1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

About Cutera

Cutera, Inc, a medical device company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and servicing of laser and energy-based aesthetics systems for practitioners worldwide. The company offers truSculpt flex, a bio-electrical muscle stimulation device to treat patients at all fitness levels; truSculpt for the non-surgical body sculpting market; Juliet, a laser for women's intimate health; Secret RF, a fractional radio frequency microneedling device for skin revitalization; and enlighten platform, a laser system that is used for tattoo removal, as well as for the treatment of benign pigmented lesions and acne scars.

