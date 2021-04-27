Eversource Energy’s (ES) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Williams Capital

Williams Capital reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) in a research report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research note on Monday. Mizuho assumed coverage on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. They issued a neutral rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Eversource Energy from $98.00 to $93.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $91.45.

Shares of NYSE ES opened at $87.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.28. Eversource Energy has a 1-year low of $73.61 and a 1-year high of $96.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $85.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.03.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85. The firm had revenue of $2.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 13.57%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Eversource Energy will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 4th were issued a dividend of $0.6025 per share. This represents a $2.41 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. This is a positive change from Eversource Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 3rd. Eversource Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.86%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eversource Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. 76.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Eversource Energy

Eversource Energy engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of natural gas and electricity. It operates through the following segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Water Distribution and Natural Gas Distribution. The Electric Distribution segment distributes electricity to retail customers.

