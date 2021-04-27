Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN) released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 13.31% and a net margin of 33.90%.

Shares of Lakeland Financial stock opened at $68.46 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.46 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Lakeland Financial has a 12 month low of $34.24 and a 12 month high of $77.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $70.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.85.

Get Lakeland Financial alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, April 25th will be paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.99%. Lakeland Financial’s payout ratio is 40.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Financial from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

In other news, Director Michael L. Kubacki sold 50,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.12, for a total transaction of $2,984,968.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 181,725 shares in the company, valued at $10,743,582. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP James Rickard Donovan sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.34, for a total value of $49,872.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 896 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,856.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 92,418 shares of company stock worth $5,735,529. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Financial

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits. Its loan products include commercial and industrial, commercial real estate and multi-family residential, agri-business and agricultural, consumer 1-4 family mortgage, and other consumer loans.

Recommended Story: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.