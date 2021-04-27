Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. Buys New Holdings in EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO)

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of EXFO Inc. (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 933,190 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $3,996,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.62% of EXFO at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in EXFO in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of EXFO by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,153 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP acquired a new stake in EXFO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $613,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of EXFO by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,028,373 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,507,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Get EXFO alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on EXFO. TheStreet upgraded shares of EXFO from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. TD Securities upped their target price on EXFO from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of EXFO in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut EXFO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of EXFO in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.39.

Shares of EXFO stock opened at $3.92 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $225.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.64 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.12 and a 200-day moving average of $3.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. EXFO Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.20 and a 1-year high of $4.69.

EXFO (NASDAQ:EXFO) (TSE:EXF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04). EXFO had a negative net margin of 2.25% and a negative return on equity of 1.55%. Sell-side analysts forecast that EXFO Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

About EXFO

EXFO Inc provides test, monitoring, and analytics solutions for fixed and mobile network operators, web-scale companies, and optical component and network equipment manufacturers in the communications industry. It offers field network testing products, such as copper/DSL testing, dispersion analysis, fiber inspection, light sources, live fiber detection, network protocol testing, optical fiber multimeter, optical loss testing, OTDR and iOLM, power meters, spectral testing, test function virtualization, test reporting and automation, and variable attenuators products, as well as modular test platforms.

Read More: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for EXFO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EXFO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.