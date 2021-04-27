James Investment Research Inc. Sells 1,360 Shares of Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE)

James Investment Research Inc. lowered its position in Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYKE) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,725 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,360 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in Sykes Enterprises were worth $693,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,456 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $725,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $527,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 1st quarter worth $223,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sykes Enterprises by 93.8% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,995 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,901 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Sykes Enterprises in the 4th quarter worth $26,278,000. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sykes Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on shares of Sykes Enterprises from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other news, VP James T. Holder sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.22, for a total transaction of $412,200.00. Also, Director William J. Meurer sold 43,687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.93, for a total transaction of $1,962,856.91. Insiders sold a total of 76,075 shares of company stock worth $3,368,793 over the last three months. 4.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ SYKE opened at $44.71 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.60 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated has a 12-month low of $22.87 and a 12-month high of $46.68.

Sykes Enterprises (NASDAQ:SYKE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. Sykes Enterprises had a net margin of 3.21% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $450.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $442.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated will post 2.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sykes Enterprises, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides customer experience management, multichannel demand generation, and digital transformation services. The company's customer care services include handling billing inquiries and claims, activating customer accounts, resolving complaints, cross-selling/up-selling, and prequalifying and warranty management, as well as offers health information and dispatching roadside assistance.

