James Investment Research Inc. Grows Position in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB)

James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABB) by 10,502.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 110,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 109,857 shares during the quarter. James Investment Research Inc.’s holdings in ABB were worth $3,379,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABB. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in ABB in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in ABB during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in ABB by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,264 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. 4.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ABB. Berenberg Bank upgraded ABB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded ABB from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ABB in a research report on Monday, April 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Nordea Equity Research cut shares of ABB from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of ABB from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.50.

ABB opened at $32.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.97 and a beta of 1.05. ABB Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $16.80 and a fifty-two week high of $33.48. The company’s 50-day moving average is $31.48 and its 200 day moving average is $28.85.

ABB (NYSE:ABB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. ABB had a net margin of 21.33% and a return on equity of 15.47%. The company had revenue of $7.18 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. ABB’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.85 per share. This is an increase from ABB’s previous annual dividend of $0.83. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 29th. ABB’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, industrial automation, and robotics and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure worldwide. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboard and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions for integrating and automating lighting, heating, ventilation, security, and data communication networks.

