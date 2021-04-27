Amazon.com (AMZN) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $9.98 per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The e-commerce giant reported $14.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.05 by $7.04. The company had revenue of $125.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.73 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $6.47 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Amazon.com to post $35 EPS for the current fiscal year and $45 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $3,409.00 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3,193.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3,197.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 trillion, a PE ratio of 99.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Amazon.com has a twelve month low of $2,256.38 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25.

In other Amazon.com news, Director Judith A. Mcgrath sold 340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,328.35, for a total transaction of $1,131,639.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,603,446.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 1,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,257.88, for a total value of $3,319,779.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,452 shares in the company, valued at $4,730,441.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Amazon.com stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 192 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock, valued at approximately $605,000. Institutional investors own 56.39% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on AMZN shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Amazon.com from $4,050.00 to $4,250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,800.00 to $4,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,500.00 to $4,000.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,940.00 to $3,950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,947.54.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

