Invitae (NVTA) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 4th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.60) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The medical research company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $100.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $97.87 million. Invitae had a negative return on equity of 81.19% and a negative net margin of 183.50%. On average, analysts expect Invitae to post $-3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE NVTA opened at $37.89 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 4.09 and a quick ratio of 4.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.74 and a beta of 2.11. Invitae has a 52-week low of $14.84 and a 52-week high of $61.59.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Invitae from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded Invitae from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Invitae from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $46.50 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Invitae in a report on Sunday, April 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Invitae from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Invitae has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.57.

In related news, insider Katherine Stueland sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.96, for a total value of $199,800.00. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 27,417 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.90, for a total value of $1,176,189.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 138,135 shares of company stock valued at $5,860,514 over the last three months. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Invitae Corporation, a medical genetics company, integrates genetic information into healthcare decision-making by clinicians and patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers genetic tests in various clinical areas, including hereditary cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatrics, oncology, metabolic conditions, and rare diseases.

