Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 34 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 707 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 764 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $333,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Bell Bank grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Bell Bank now owns 4,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,874,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 759 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bouvel Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,828,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH grew its holdings in shares of Tyler Technologies by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Tyler Technologies alerts:

In related news, Director Donald R. Brattain sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $477.58, for a total transaction of $1,432,740.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,981,957. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 16,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $466.11, for a total value of $7,807,342.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 81,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,760,503.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 56,211 shares of company stock worth $26,287,848. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE TYL opened at $454.88 on Tuesday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $305.30 and a twelve month high of $479.79. The company has a market capitalization of $18.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.97, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $428.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $427.57.

Tyler Technologies (NYSE:TYL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by ($0.03). Tyler Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 16.71%. The company had revenue of $283.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $291.39 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Tyler Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current year.

TYL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tyler Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $459.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $510.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. JMP Securities upped their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $435.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $370.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $421.20.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Appraisal and Tax. It offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; and student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools.

Featured Story: How does a margin account work?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TYL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL).

Receive News & Ratings for Tyler Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyler Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.