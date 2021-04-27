YHB Investment Advisors Inc. Invests $232,000 in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

YHB Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 4,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Financial Avengers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Altria Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC boosted its stake in Altria Group by 60.0% in the 1st quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 62.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE MO opened at $47.22 on Tuesday. Altria Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.02 and a 12-month high of $52.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. The stock has a market cap of $87.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share. Altria Group’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 2.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 25th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Several research firms have weighed in on MO. UBS Group downgraded Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Friday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Altria Group from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Altria Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.30.

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Smokeless Products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment comprised of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

