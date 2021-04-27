Arden Trust Co Decreases Stock Holdings in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE)

Arden Trust Co lowered its stake in FireEye, Inc. (NASDAQ:FEYE) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 47,738 shares of the information security company’s stock after selling 3,347 shares during the period. Arden Trust Co’s holdings in FireEye were worth $935,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FEYE. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of FireEye by 650.0% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,500 shares of the information security company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of FireEye during the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FireEye in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in shares of FireEye in the fourth quarter worth approximately $79,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FEYE opened at $20.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.68. FireEye, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $25.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -21.11 and a beta of 1.26.

FireEye (NASDAQ:FEYE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information security company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $248.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.14 million. FireEye had a negative net margin of 23.48% and a negative return on equity of 13.83%. FireEye’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that FireEye, Inc. will post -0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of FireEye from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on FireEye from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on FireEye from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of FireEye from $17.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FireEye from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.62.

In other news, EVP Alexa King sold 39,814 shares of FireEye stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.54, for a total value of $817,779.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 340,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,984,873.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About FireEye

FireEye, Inc provides intelligence-based cybersecurity solutions to prepare for, prevent, investigate, respond to, and remediate cyber-attacks in organizations. Its FireEye products include network, email, endpoint, and cloud security control products to detect and prevent threats; Dynamic Threat Intelligence Cloud, a bi-directional cloud-based service; Helix Security Operations Platform, a cloud-hosted security operations platform; Cloudvisory cloud security products; and customer support and maintenance services.

