Piper Sandler Increases Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) Price Target to $840.00

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Piper Sandler from $735.00 to $840.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective would indicate a potential downside of 3.00% from the company’s previous close. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Intuitive Surgical’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.58 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $11.57 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.58 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.95 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $879.00 to $892.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $862.00 to $939.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $860.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $780.00 to $855.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $690.00 to $825.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $805.95.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Shares of ISRG opened at $865.94 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $759.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $759.36. Intuitive Surgical has a 52-week low of $492.00 and a 52-week high of $893.79. The company has a market cap of $102.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 98.63, a PEG ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, Director Alan J. Levy sold 2,500 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $856.79, for a total transaction of $2,141,975.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,934,858.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Marshall Mohr sold 9,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $751.66, for a total value of $7,046,812.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,082,892.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,337 shares of company stock worth $22,661,654. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 5,227 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,277,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 46,934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,397,000 after acquiring an additional 19,810 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,929 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,941,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the period. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier increased its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 25,467 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $20,835,000 after purchasing an additional 5,660 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,916 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,021,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of da Vinci Surgical Systems, and related instruments and accessories for invasive surgery. Its products include Da Vinci and Ion. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G. Younge in November 1995 and is headquartered in Sunnyvale, CA.

Recommended Story: Why do companies pay special dividends?

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.