Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC increased its stake in Ambev S.A. (NYSE:ABEV) by 34.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 303,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 78,586 shares during the period. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Ambev were worth $821,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ABEV. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ambev by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 31,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Ambev by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 12,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 41,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ambev by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 81,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ambev by 13.7% during the 4th quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 42,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 5,086 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 8.32% of the company’s stock.

Ambev stock opened at $2.87 on Tuesday. Ambev S.A. has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $2.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.79.

Ambev (NYSE:ABEV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.42 billion. Ambev had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 16.33%. Equities analysts forecast that Ambev S.A. will post 0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on ABEV. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Ambev in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Bradesco Corretora upgraded shares of Ambev from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Ambev from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ambev from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Ambev Company Profile

Ambev SA, through its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells beer, draft beer, carbonated soft drinks (CSD), other non-alcoholic beverages, malt, and food products in the Americas. It operates through three segments: Brazil; Central America and the Caribbean; Latin America South; and Canada. The company offers beer primarily under the Skol, Brahma, Antarctica, Brahva, Brahva Gold, Extra, Budweiser, Bud Light, Stella Artois, Corona, Modelo Especial, Beck, Leffe, Hoegaarden, Bucanero, Cristal, Mayabe, Cacique, Presidente, Brahma Light, President Light, Bohemia, The One, Banks, Deputy, Quilmes ClÃ¡sica, PaceÃ±a, TaquiÃ±a, Huari, Becker, CusqueÃ±a, Pilsen, Ouro Fino, Patricia, Michelob Ultra, Busch, Labatt Blue, Alexander Keith's, and Kokanee, brands.

