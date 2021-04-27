Home Point Capital’s (HMPT) Underperform Rating Reaffirmed at Bank of America

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Bank of America in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $10.00 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $16.00. Bank of America‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 2.99% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Home Point Capital in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Home Point Capital in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.20.

Shares of NASDAQ HMPT opened at $9.71 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.21. Home Point Capital has a 52 week low of $9.05 and a 52 week high of $13.15.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.23 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $455.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $457.00 million.

In related news, major shareholder Vi L.P. Trident sold 7,047,181 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total transaction of $85,693,720.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William Andrew Newman sold 56,377 shares of Home Point Capital stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.16, for a total value of $685,544.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,022,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,429,562.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,118,937 shares of company stock valued at $86,566,274 in the last quarter.

About Home Point Capital

Home Point Capital Inc operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. The company was founded in 2015 and headquartered in Ann Arbor, Michigan.

