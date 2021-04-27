Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 179.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,298 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,116 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $357,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Yum! Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 283,526 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $25,893,000 after purchasing an additional 12,715 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $283,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Yum! Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $1,102,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 3rd quarter valued at about $199,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on YUM. Argus upgraded Yum! Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Yum! Brands in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “sell” rating and a $103.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Yum! Brands from $107.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Yum! Brands from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $118.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.56.

In other news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,282 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $138,456.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,403,648. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $161,356.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,636,668.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

YUM opened at $115.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $111.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $105.85. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $118.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.74, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.93.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.72 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 18.78%. Yum! Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. Research analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is a positive change from Yum! Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Pizza Hut Division, the Taco Bell Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

