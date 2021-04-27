Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) Receives $17.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Technip Energies (OTCMKTS:THNPF) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

THNPF has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research note on Monday, March 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Citigroup initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on Technip Energies from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale initiated coverage on Technip Energies in a research report on Monday, March 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:THNPF opened at $13.76 on Friday. Technip Energies has a 12 month low of $12.25 and a 12 month high of $18.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $14.56.

Technip Energies B.V. operates as an engineering & technology company for the energy transition in Europe, Russia, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and the Americas. It focuses on the study, engineering, procurement, construction, and project management of various onshore and offshore facilities related to gas monetization, refining, and chemical processing from biofuels and hydrocarbons.

