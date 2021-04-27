Obee Network (OBEE) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $11,236.00

Obee Network (CURRENCY:OBEE) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. One Obee Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Obee Network has a market capitalization of $32,996.13 and $11,236.00 worth of Obee Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Obee Network has traded down 10.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00002612 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34.75 or 0.00063039 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $153.75 or 0.00278935 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00004646 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $573.02 or 0.01039595 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.60 or 0.00026489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $403.82 or 0.00732614 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $55,076.55 or 0.99921391 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About Obee Network

Obee Network’s total supply is 11,967,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,086,084 coins. Obee Network’s official website is obee.info . Obee Network’s official message board is medium.com/@ObeeNetwork . Obee Network’s official Twitter account is @ObeeNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obee Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Obee Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obee Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

