YEE (YEE) Reaches Market Cap of $4.05 Million

YEE (CURRENCY:YEE) traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, YEE has traded up 3.9% against the U.S. dollar. YEE has a total market capitalization of $4.05 million and $5.00 million worth of YEE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YEE coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.93 or 0.00066995 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.66 or 0.00021159 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001814 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.09 or 0.00065473 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $420.66 or 0.00763165 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.88 or 0.00097755 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,479.53 or 0.08126883 BTC.

YEE Profile

YEE (CRYPTO:YEE) is a coin. Its launch date was January 11th, 2018. YEE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,365,218,125 coins. YEE’s official Twitter account is @YeeToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for YEE is www.yeefoundation.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Yee team are striving to construct a YeeChain system supporting fast transaction and high-efficiency storage on the basis of current blockchain technology, and on top of YeeChain, they are updating YeeNet to be a decentralized distributed cloud communication network supporting peer-to-peer, groups, live broadcasting and Internet of Things(IoT). In the beginning stage, Yee will be operated on a public Ethereum network. Yee team will define the whole set of frameworks including YeeChain, YeeNet, YeeCall/YeeWallet/YeeStore and the ecosystems built on it as Yee. Yee will be a blockchain-based cloud communications infrastructure and decentralized social ecosystem. “

YEE Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as YEE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YEE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy YEE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

