Zacks: Brokerages Expect Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) to Post $1.32 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) will post earnings of $1.32 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Eagle Materials’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.52. Eagle Materials reported earnings per share of $1.28 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.1%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eagle Materials will report full-year earnings of $6.76 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.74 to $6.80. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $7.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.19 to $8.48. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Eagle Materials.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The construction company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $404.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.69 million. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 25.92% and a net margin of 9.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.51 EPS.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. TheStreet raised Eagle Materials from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Eagle Materials from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Loop Capital increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $108.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Raymond James increased their target price on Eagle Materials from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.11.

Eagle Materials stock opened at $143.75 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $135.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $111.54. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $6.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.04 and a beta of 1.30. Eagle Materials has a 12 month low of $48.56 and a 12 month high of $144.78.

In related news, CEO Michael Haack sold 9,907 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.78, for a total transaction of $1,364,986.46. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 57,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,872,886.98. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William R. Devlin sold 10,097 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $1,201,543.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 44,085 shares in the company, valued at $5,246,115. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 144,093 shares of company stock worth $17,242,848. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Boston Partners boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,387,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $140,669,000 after buying an additional 14,696 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,174,745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,061,000 after buying an additional 25,879 shares during the last quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in Eagle Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $92,543,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 72.6% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 645,760 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,448,000 after buying an additional 271,701 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Eagle Materials by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 516,768 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $52,374,000 after buying an additional 62,521 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.24% of the company’s stock.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

