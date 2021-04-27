The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Price Target Increased to $163.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $156.00 to $163.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “sector perform” rating on the insurance provider’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 4.67% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Argus raised their price target on The Travelers Companies from $138.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Citigroup upped their price objective on The Travelers Companies from $142.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of The Travelers Companies from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of The Travelers Companies from $154.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The Travelers Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.25.

The Travelers Companies stock opened at $155.73 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies has a 1-year low of $85.10 and a 1-year high of $161.18. The stock has a market cap of $39.16 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $153.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.55.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The insurance provider reported $2.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.45 billion. The Travelers Companies had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 8.63%. The Travelers Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.62 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Travelers Companies will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other The Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 10,000 shares of The Travelers Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.77, for a total value of $1,567,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 255,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,017,266.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Alan D. Schnitzer sold 60,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.00, for a total value of $9,451,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 238,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,923,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 110,194 shares of company stock valued at $16,830,409. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. CX Institutional increased its holdings in shares of The Travelers Companies by 201.2% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 253 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Travelers Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

