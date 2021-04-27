Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) Now Covered by UBS Group

Stock analysts at UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price target on the semiconductor company’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.11% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on ENTG. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up from $102.00) on shares of Entegris in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Entegris from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Entegris from $92.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Craig Hallum increased their price target on Entegris from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Entegris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.09.

NASDAQ:ENTG opened at $115.26 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $110.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.55. Entegris has a 52-week low of $50.60 and a 52-week high of $126.41. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 59.11 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.63.

Entegris (NASDAQ:ENTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.05. Entegris had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 26.54%. The company had revenue of $518.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $489.38 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.55 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Entegris will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Bertrand Loy sold 100,000 shares of Entegris stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.43, for a total transaction of $11,843,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 486,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $57,587,061.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Paul L. H. Olson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.40, for a total value of $103,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,140 shares in the company, valued at $3,219,876. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 552,995 shares of company stock valued at $66,338,992 over the last quarter. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Congress Asset Management Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Entegris by 92.4% during the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 1,419,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $136,403,000 after purchasing an additional 681,533 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Entegris by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,205,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,172,975,000 after buying an additional 240,561 shares during the last quarter. Bailard Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at about $219,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Entegris by 92.6% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 50,108 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,815,000 after buying an additional 24,086 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Entegris by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 16,787 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after acquiring an additional 905 shares during the last quarter. 98.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions for manufacturing processes in the semiconductor and other high-technology industries in North America, Taiwan, South Korea, Japan, China, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

