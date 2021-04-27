Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) Price Target Increased to $236.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) had its target price hoisted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $220.00 to $236.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 4.65% from the stock’s current price.

AMP has been the subject of several other research reports. Barclays upped their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Ameriprise Financial from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $245.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Ameriprise Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $217.27.

Shares of Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $247.50 on Tuesday. Ameriprise Financial has a 1 year low of $106.78 and a 1 year high of $251.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $234.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $204.32. The company has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.73 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.23 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 15.16% and a return on equity of 33.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial will post 14.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Karen Wilson Thissen sold 2,055 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.20, for a total value of $450,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,851,992. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 12,002 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $203.61, for a total transaction of $2,443,727.22. Insiders sold 87,932 shares of company stock valued at $18,164,517 over the last ninety days. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AMP. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Ameriprise Financial during the 3rd quarter valued at about $273,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 591 shares during the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division boosted its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 1,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth $853,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Ameriprise Financial by 13.0% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 918 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

