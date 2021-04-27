First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) PT Raised to $55.00 at Raymond James

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Raymond James from $46.00 to $55.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the bank’s stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 16.60% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Merchants from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.25.

First Merchants stock opened at $47.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.56 billion, a PE ratio of 16.97 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. First Merchants has a 1 year low of $21.18 and a 1 year high of $50.65. The company’s 50-day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.62.

First Merchants (NASDAQ:FRME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.13. First Merchants had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 26.65%. Research analysts forecast that First Merchants will post 2.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Michael C. Marhenke sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $450,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 43,789 shares in the company, valued at $2,189,450. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director William L. Hoy sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.53, for a total transaction of $195,885.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in First Merchants during the 4th quarter valued at $22,642,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT boosted its holdings in shares of First Merchants by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,219,113 shares of the bank’s stock worth $83,017,000 after buying an additional 535,666 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in First Merchants by 228.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 537,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $20,119,000 after buying an additional 374,118 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in First Merchants by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,215,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $45,459,000 after acquiring an additional 331,345 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in First Merchants by 209.0% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 358,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $13,425,000 after acquiring an additional 242,795 shares during the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First Merchants Corporation operates as the financial holding company for First Merchants Bank that provides community banking services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits; and provides consumer, commercial, agri-business, and real estate mortgage loans. The company also offers personal and corporate trust; brokerage and private wealth management; and letters of credit, repurchase agreements, and other corporate services.

