Coty (NYSE:COTY) Price Target Raised to $10.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Coty (NYSE:COTY) had its price objective increased by equities research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $6.00 to $10.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 1.42% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Coty from $4.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Evercore ISI raised Coty from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Coty from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Coty from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Coty from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.60.

Shares of NYSE COTY opened at $9.86 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a PE ratio of -8.50 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Coty has a 52-week low of $2.65 and a 52-week high of $10.16. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.83.

Coty (NYSE:COTY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. Coty had a negative return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 15.56%. The business’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Coty will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.63 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 446,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,960,175.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $705,000. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $930,000. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in Coty in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its position in Coty by 4.1% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 73,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. 22.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Coty Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells beauty products worldwide. The company provides prestige fragrances, skin care, and color cosmetics products through prestige retailers, including perfumeries, department stores, e-retailers, direct-to-consumer websites, and duty-free shops under the Alexander McQueen, Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Calvin Klein, Cavalli, Chloe, Davidoff, Escada, Gucci, Hugo Boss, Jil Sander, Joop!, Kylie Jenner, Lacoste, Lancaster, Marc Jacobs, Miu Miu, Nikos, philosophy, and Tiffany & Co brands.

