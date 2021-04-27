Secure Income REIT (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65 on June 4th

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON SIR opened at GBX 374.18 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.70. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.

Secure Income REIT Company Profile

Secure Income REIT specialises in generating long term, inflation protected, secure income from real estate investments. Its investment strategy is designed to satisfy investors' growing requirements for high quality, safe, inflation protected income flows. At 30 June 2018, the Group's investment property portfolio was valued at £2.3 billion, producing £124.5 million per annum of rental income from long term leases with a weighted average unexpired term to expiry of 21.4 years.

