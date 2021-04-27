Secure Income REIT (SIR) to Issue Dividend of GBX 3.65 on June 4th

Secure Income REIT (LON:SIR) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of GBX 3.65 ($0.05) per share on Friday, June 4th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
LON SIR opened at GBX 374.18 ($4.89) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 358.94 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 310.70. Secure Income REIT has a one year low of GBX 220.50 ($2.88) and a one year high of GBX 387.50 ($5.06). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.54, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The firm has a market cap of £1.21 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.69.
Secure Income REIT Company Profile
