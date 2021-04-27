Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on May 14th

Timbercreek Financial Corp. (TSE:TF) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, April 23rd, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, April 30th will be given a dividend of 0.058 per share on Friday, May 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 29th. This is a positive change from Timbercreek Financial’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

Timbercreek Financial stock opened at C$9.16 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 85.32, a current ratio of 86.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.69. Timbercreek Financial has a 12-month low of C$7.39 and a 12-month high of C$9.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$8.92 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.63. The company has a market capitalization of C$741.75 million and a PE ratio of 23.49.

Timbercreek Financial (TSE:TF) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported C$0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.17 by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$23.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$23.13 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Timbercreek Financial will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on TF shares. Fundamental Research boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$10.07 to C$10.08 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Timbercreek Financial from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Timbercreek Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$9.02.

Timbercreek Financial Corp., a mortgage investment company, provides shorter-duration structured financing solutions to commercial real estate investors in Canada. It focuses on lending against income-producing commercial real estate properties, such as multi-residential, office, and retail buildings located in urban markets.

