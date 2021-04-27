Capital Power (TSE:CPX) Cut to Sector Perform at Atb Cap Markets

Atb Cap Markets downgraded shares of Capital Power (TSE:CPX) from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$39.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Capital Power from C$33.00 to C$38.00 in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Capital Power from C$37.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. CSFB raised their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, CIBC upped their price objective on shares of Capital Power to C$39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$39.67.

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$38.20 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.70. Capital Power has a twelve month low of C$23.72 and a twelve month high of C$38.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$36.82 and its 200 day moving average is C$34.82. The company has a market cap of C$4.09 billion and a PE ratio of 49.61.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.39 by C($0.27). The firm had revenue of C$516.00 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Capital Power will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 4,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$35.25, for a total transaction of C$155,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 90,226 shares in the company, valued at C$3,180,466.50.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including natural and landfill gas, coal, wind, waste heat, solid fuels, and solar. The company owns an approximately 6,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 28 facilities.

