Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.39

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:CFG) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, April 17th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be given a dividend of 0.39 per share by the bank on Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th.

Citizens Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by 143.8% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Citizens Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 34.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Citizens Financial Group to earn $3.02 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.56 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 51.7%.

NYSE CFG opened at $45.74 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $19.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.60 and a beta of 1.87. Citizens Financial Group has a 12 month low of $18.20 and a 12 month high of $47.56.

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.40. Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 13.04% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, January 20th that permits the company to buyback $750.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the bank to purchase up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research firms have commented on CFG. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Compass Point raised shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Citizens Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.90.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses.

